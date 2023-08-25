NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.