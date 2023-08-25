Millennium Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

