Robert W. Baird Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $550.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $560.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.54.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.27 and a 200 day moving average of $489.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $28,236,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

