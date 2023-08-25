Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.51 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $764.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

