DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

DKS stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

