Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

