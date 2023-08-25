Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.54.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.