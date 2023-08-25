Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $289,129. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 18.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 94,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

