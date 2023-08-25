Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.05.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

AAP opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

