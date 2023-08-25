Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.