NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.05.

NTAP stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 80.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,170,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NetApp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

