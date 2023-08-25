Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,431 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 59.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

