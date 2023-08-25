Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 146.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Shares of ILMN opened at $159.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.50 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

