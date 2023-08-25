Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

