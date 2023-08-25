Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,863 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

