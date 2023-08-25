Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,079,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

