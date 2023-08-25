Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

