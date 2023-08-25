NetApp’s (NTAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

