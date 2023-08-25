Citigroup Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.21.

NYSE BURL opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

