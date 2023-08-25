Citigroup Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $220.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.