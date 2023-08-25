GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

GPS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in GAP by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

