Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

