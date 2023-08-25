Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,241,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.