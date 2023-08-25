Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

