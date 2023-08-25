Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $35.25 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

