Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $53,000 Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 18.57% of cbdMD worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in cbdMD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $20.63.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

