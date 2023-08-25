Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PDM opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.70%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

