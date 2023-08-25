Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.52.

Intuit stock opened at $498.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

