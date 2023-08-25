Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 9,380 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $52.86.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

