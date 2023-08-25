Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

TTD opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

