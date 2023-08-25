Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Dover by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

