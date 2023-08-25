Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,962,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,235,779.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Down 5.6 %

ASAN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

