Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) VP George L. Curtis Sells 10,303 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CLH opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.71 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $12,250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

