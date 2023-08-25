BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 97,606 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,633,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,816,645.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.12 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

