Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 179,168 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 3.2 %
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
