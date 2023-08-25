SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

