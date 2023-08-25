Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.