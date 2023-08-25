Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $6,120,354.36 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,010,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

