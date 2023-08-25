Landstar System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.53. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $187.38 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

