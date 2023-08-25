Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

