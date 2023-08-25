Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker Sells 8,700 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

