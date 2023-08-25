West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Cindy Reiss-Clark Sells 3,477 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $391.72 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.93.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.