Bryant Fong Sells 1,433,304 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.87 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,494.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 68.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.