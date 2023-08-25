ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,232,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,874,460 shares.The stock last traded at $58.72 and had previously closed at $58.40.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $3,083,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 81.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.