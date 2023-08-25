ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $15,950.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $15,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $15,517.90.

On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34.

On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $549.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.