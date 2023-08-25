Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Acquires 179,168 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 75.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

