iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,781,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 16,772,762 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $21.46.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

