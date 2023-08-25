Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 58.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

