Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Amit Agarwal Sells 112,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $10,487,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,202,363.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

