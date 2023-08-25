Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Homebuilders Have Robust Cash Flow To Drive Their Rallies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Monster Beverage: Does It Have An Energetic Path Forward?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- S&P Downgrades 5 Banks: What Does It Mean For The Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.