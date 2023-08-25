Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.