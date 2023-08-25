ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.92 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,613.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $74,875 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

